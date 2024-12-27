- Überblick
Bangen um Ski-Star
Horror-Sturz in Bormio: Kitzbühel-Doppelsieger raste durch das Sicherheitsnetz
Frankreichs Ski-Star Cyprien Sarrazin kam im Bormio-Training schwer zu Sturz.
© GEPA pictures/ Mathias Mandl
