Ab 1. Jänner 2025
Neue Tiefgarage öffnet: 130 Parkplätze für Öffi-Fahrgäste am Bahnhof Schwaz
130 Parkplätze stehen den Öffi-Kund:innen in der neuen Tiefgarage am Bahnhof Schwaz zur Verfügung.
© ÖBB/Pellizzari
