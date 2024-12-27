Ab 1. Jänner 2025

Neue Tiefgarage öffnet: 130 Parkplätze für Öffi-Fahrgäste am Bahnhof Schwaz

130 Parkplätze stehen den Öffi-Kund:innen in der neuen Tiefgarage am Bahnhof Schwaz zur Verfügung.
© ÖBB/Pellizzari