In sechster Generation
Ein starkes Team für den „Goldenen Löwen“ in Nauders: Wo das Dorf zusammenkommt
Franz und Monika Habicher führen nun gemeinsam mit Andreas Habicher den „Gasthof zum goldenen Löwen“.
© Monika Schramm
Von Monika Schramm
