Behörde schärft nach
Nach Tbc-Fällen bei Rindern: Warum Jäger nun länger auf die Pirsch gehen müssen
Die Rotwilddichte im hinteren Stanzertal und in Galtür ist zu hoch. Die Abschusspläne wurden nun nachgeschärft.
© BARBARA GINDL
Von Matthias Reichle
