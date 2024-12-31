- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Mindestmaß nicht erfüllt
„Müssen beste Lösung finden“: Sonderschule in Axams vor dem Aus
Zu wenig Schüler besuchen die Sonderschule in Axams. Deshalb soll sie vorerst stillgelegt werden.
© Imago Images/Kirchner-Media
Von Renate Perktold
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten