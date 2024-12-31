- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Ausstellung in Innsbruck
Den Augen ist nicht zu trauen: John Miller in der Innsbrucker Galerie Widauer
Nicht nur die Arbeit „Figure Ground“ wird in John Millers neuer Ausstellung bei Widauer direkt auf dem Boden platziert.
© Galerie Widauer
Von Barbara Unterthurner
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten