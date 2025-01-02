Wetterumschwung erwartet

Glatteis, Neuschnee und Tauwetter: Wilder Mix für Tirol vorhergesagt

Schneekristalle sind derzeit nicht nur auf der Wildmoosalm in Leutasch zu beobachten (li.), ob sie der Sonne und dem Föhn standhalten, ist aber fraglich.
© Wille/Fitsch