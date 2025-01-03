- Überblick
Nächtlicher Einsatz
Von Feuer geweckt: 34-Jähriger bei Brand in Innsbrucker Wohnung verletzt
In einer Wohnung in der Reichenauerstraße in Innsbruck brach in der Nacht ein Brand aus.
© TT/Daniel Liebl
