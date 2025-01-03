- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Verhandlungen geplatzt
Nehammer nach NEOS-Rückzug: „Es braucht jetzt Kräfte der politischen Mitte“
Meinl-Reisinger wollte „nicht nur bis zum nächsten Wahlkampf denken“.
© APA/Slovencik
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten