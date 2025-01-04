- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
2024 auf Achterbahnfahrt
Interner Bericht zeugt von turbulentem Jahr bei Swarovski
Swarovski baute in Wattens auch im Vorjahr Jobs ab.
© TT/Falk
Von Max Strozzi
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten