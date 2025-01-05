- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
ÖVP-SPÖ-Abbruch
Kommt nun die FPÖ zum Zug? Optionen nach den geplatzten Verhandlungen im Überblick
FPÖ-Chef Kickl bezeichnete sowohl Nehammer als auch SPÖ-Chef Andreas Babler, aber auch Bundespräsident Alexander Van der Bellen, als „gescheitert“.
© APA/Hochmuth
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten