Künftige Regierung?

Blau-türkis steht vor der Tür: Was FPÖ und ÖVP trennt – und wo sie sich einig sind

FPÖ-Parteiobmann Herbert Kickl (links) und der neue ÖVP-Parteiobmann Christian Stocker (rechts): Werden sie beide die künftige Koalition verhandeln?
© APA/Hochmuth/Schlager
undefined

Von Wolfgang Sablatnig