Kitzbühel hat US-Geldgeber
Neue US-Investoren haben noch nicht angeklopft: „Tirol ist für Vail kein Thema“
US-Weltmarktführer Vail Resorts hat noch kein Interesse an den Tiroler Skigebieten bekundet.
© Rita Falk
Von Beate Troger
