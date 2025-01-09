- Überblick
Kulturort in Innsbruck West
Aus nach fünf Jahren: Warum die BALE 2025 nicht mehr aufsperren wird
Die BALE hat seit 2020 versucht, sich als Produktionsstätte für Kulturschaffende und Kreative zu etablieren. Jetzt ist damit Schluss.
© Rita Falk
Von Barbara Unterthurner
