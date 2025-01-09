- Überblick
Bestellstart
Dacia fixiert Tarif für nächsten Preisknüller: Neues SUV Bigster kostet ab 23.990 Euro
Ab sofort bestellbar: der Bigster von Dacia, ab 23.990 Euro.
© Dacia
Von Markus Höscheler
