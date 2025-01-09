- Überblick
Karriere stand vor dem Aus
Tiroler Coach verrät: „Popow musste nach dem Auto-Unfall das Gehen wieder lernen“
Mit 18 Jahren stand Albert Popow nach dem Crash in Sölden vor dem Aus, am Mittwoch gewann er erstmals im Weltcup.
© GEPA pictures/ Mathias Mandl
Von Roman Stelzl
