- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Ängste im Sport
Wenn Athleten einen bewussten Rückzieher machen: „Diese Haltung ist vorbildlich“
Angst wirkt sich negativ auf die Leistung aus - auch im Sport.
© IMAGO/Yuri Arcurs peopleimages.com
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten