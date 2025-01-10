Neu im Kino

Szenen einer Ehe knapp vor dem Ablaufdatum: „Es liegt an dir, Chéri“

Erinnerung an anno dazumal. Sandrine (Charlotte Gainsbourg) und Christophe (José Garcia) suchen jene Orte auf, an denen vor 20 Jahren ihre Liebe begann.
© Filmladen
Von Markus Schramek