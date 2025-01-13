Es bleibt frostig

Fast minus 20 Grad: Das sind die Tiroler Kältepole am Montag

Weiß-blaue Wintergeschichten: Schnee und Sonne prägen auch in den kommenden Tagen das Bild in Tirol. Wolkig wird es nur am Mittwoch.
© Leserfotos: Helene Walch, Anja Schäffer