SanitäterInnen geschult
Hilfe bei häuslicher Gewalt: „Dr. Viola“ fährt auch im Rettungsauto mit
Die Sanitäterinnen und Sanitäter vom Rettungsdienst in Tirol wurden zum Thema häuslicher Gewalt geschult.
Von Pascal Lutz
