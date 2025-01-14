Ötztalerin fährt Paraski

Wie man fast blind die Skirennpiste hinab und weiter zu Olympia brettert

Elina Stary (li.), Tochter von Fußball-Ikone Roman Stary, ist sehbehindert. Das hält die junge Kärntnerin nicht davon ab, mit Guide Vanessa Arnold (re.) Skirennen zu fahren.
© Arnold
undefined

Von Thomas Parth