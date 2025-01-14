Jahresbilanz Automarkt Österreich

Auch Tirol erzielte im Vorjahr mehr Pkw-Neuzulassungen als noch 2023

Bei den Pkw-Neuzulassungen gab es ingesamt ein Plus im Vorjahr, nicht ganz so gut lief es für batterieelektrische Fahrzeuge.
Von Markus Höscheler