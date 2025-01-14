- Überblick
Jahresbilanz Automarkt Österreich
Auch Tirol erzielte im Vorjahr mehr Pkw-Neuzulassungen als noch 2023
Bei den Pkw-Neuzulassungen gab es ingesamt ein Plus im Vorjahr, nicht ganz so gut lief es für batterieelektrische Fahrzeuge.
© Opel
Von Markus Höscheler
