Neuer Publikumsliebling
Tore gegen Celtic und Rangers: Junger ÖFB-Kicker mischt Schottland auf
Oluwaseun Adewumi traf gegen die Rangers beim 1:1 und wurde zum Man of the Match gewählt.
© IMAGO/Jamie Johnston
