Rätselraten geht weiter
„Es kommt noch was“: OneRepublic wird das Saisonfinale in Ischgl nicht alleine rocken
Zehntausende Fans kommen jedes Jahr zum Saisonabschluss-Konzert nach Ischgl. Im Bild: Eros Ramazzotti bei seinem Konzert 2023.
© Rita Falk / Tiroler Tageszeitung
Von Nicole Strozzi
