Ab 18. Jänner im Großen Haus

Probenbesuch kurz vor der Premiere: So wird „König Arthur“ am Landestheater

Sie wollen nicht nur spielen, sondern kämpfen. König Arthur (Tommy Fischnaller-Wachtler, links) und sein Kontrahent Oswald (Florian Granzner).
© Birgit Gufler
undefined

Von Markus Schramek