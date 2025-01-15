Monitoring ausgebaut

KI durchforstet Tonaufnahmen: Wie Schneehühnern im Zillertal nachgespürt wird

Der Lebensraum des hochalpinen Schneehuhns (links) schwindet. Im Zillertal wird zu den scheuen Tieren geforscht.
© Evelyn Seppi, Hochgebirgs-Naturpark Zillertaler Alpen

Von Viktoria Imp