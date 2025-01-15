- Überblick
Gefährlicher Vorfall in Pradl
Auto aus Innsbrucker Hochhaus mit Stein beworfen? „Dachte, jemand schießt auf mich“
Dieser Stein (rechts im Bild) traf Roman Kröpfls Fahrzeug und zerstörte die Windschutzscheibe.
© Kröpfl
Von Benedikt Mair
