Belastung gering halten
Wirtschaftskammer lässt am Fernpass Mautoptionen zur Entlastung der Betriebe prüfen
Ein gewohntes Bild: Stau am Fernpass. Der geplante Scheiteltunnel soll laut Land Tirol Erleichterung bringen.
© Mittermayr
Von Simone Tschol
