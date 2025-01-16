Belastung gering halten

Wirtschaftskammer lässt am Fernpass Mautoptionen zur Entlastung der Betriebe prüfen

Ein gewohntes Bild: Stau am Fernpass. Der geplante Scheiteltunnel soll laut Land Tirol Erleichterung bringen.
© Mittermayr
undefined

Von Simone Tschol