- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Volksbefragung muss stattfinden
Gewerbegebiet „Unterbürg“: Das sagt St. Johanns Bürgermeister zur Entscheidung des Gerichts
Ob man in Berufung geh, stehe noch nicht fest, so Bürgermeister Stefan Seiwald.
© Mader, Groger
Von Theresa Aigner
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten