- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
ÖSV-Anfrage von Rekord-Weltmeister
Drogensünder, Raser und Fußfessel: Superstar will bei Olympia für Österreich antreten
Northug holte in seiner Karriere insgesamt 13 WM-Goldmedaillen.
© IMAGO/NILS PETTER NILSSON / EXP / TT
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten