2030 in Betrieb
Ausleitungs-Kraftwerk: Verhandlungen zwischen Tiwag und Haiming sind auf Schiene
So soll das Tiwag-Ausleitungskraftwerk im Jahr 2030 im Bereich Haiming aussehen.
© Tiwag
Von Alexander Paschinger
