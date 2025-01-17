- Überblick
Prägende Übergriffe
Gräuel in einstiger Kinderpsychiatrie holen Land Tirol erneut ein
Am Grundstück der ehemaligen Kinderbeobachtungsstation sind Kinder mental gebrochen und mit unmenschlichen Methoden gequält worden.
© TT/Thomas Böhm
Von Reinhard Fellner
