- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Geplatzte Schwimmträume
Nach Aus für das Regionalbad Wörgl: Kritik kommt von allen Seiten
Das Projekt eines Regionalbades in Wörgl war für Stadtrat Christian Kovavevic von Anfang an zum Scheitern verurteilt.
© iStock/nikkytok
Von Michael Mader
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten