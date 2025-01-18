Appell an künftige Regierung

„Es drohen mehr Tote“: Klimaökonomin kritisiert von FPÖ und ÖVP geplantes Sparpaket

Die schädlichen Treibhausgasemissionen, die die Klimaerwärmung anheizen, sind auch im vergangenen Jahr gestiegen.
© iStock
undefined

Von Brigitte Warenski