- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Appell an künftige Regierung
„Es drohen mehr Tote“: Klimaökonomin kritisiert von FPÖ und ÖVP geplantes Sparpaket
Die schädlichen Treibhausgasemissionen, die die Klimaerwärmung anheizen, sind auch im vergangenen Jahr gestiegen.
© iStock
Von Brigitte Warenski
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten