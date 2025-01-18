- Überblick
Winternot in Innsbruck
Kalte Nächte für Obdachlose: Notschlafstellen sind voll, Wohnungen fehlen
„Häuser denen, die sie brauchen“, steht auf dem Transparent, das am Ampasser Hof angebracht wurde. Im Gebäude suchen Obdachlose Schutz vor der Kälte.
© Liebl Daniel
Von Thomas Hörmann
