Winternot in Innsbruck

Kalte Nächte für Obdachlose: Notschlafstellen sind voll, Wohnungen fehlen

„Häuser denen, die sie brauchen“, steht auf dem Transparent, das am Ampasser Hof angebracht wurde. Im Gebäude suchen Obdachlose Schutz vor der Kälte.
© Liebl Daniel
Von Thomas Hörmann