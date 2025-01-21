Ein Grund zur Freude

Nach Geburten-Knick: Mit den Osttiroler Babys geht es wieder aufwärts

Insgesamt 537 neugeborene Mädchen und Buben verzeichnet das Standesamt Lienz für 2024. Das sind um acht Prozent mehr als im Jahr davor.
© iStockphoto
Von Catharina Oblasser