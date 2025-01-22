- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Noch kein Nachfolger ernannt
Kardinal Schönborn offiziell im Ruhestand, Papst nimmt Rücktrittsgesuch an
Schönborn ist ab jetzt Erzbischof im Ruhestand. Kardinal bleibt er, bei einer Papstwahl darf Schönborn aus Altersgründen aber nicht mehr teilnehmen.
© FLORIAN WIESER
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten