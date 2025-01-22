Noch kein Nachfolger ernannt

Kardinal Schönborn offiziell im Ruhestand, Papst nimmt Rücktrittsgesuch an

Schönborn ist ab jetzt Erzbischof im Ruhestand. Kardinal bleibt er, bei einer Papstwahl darf Schönborn aus Altersgründen aber nicht mehr teilnehmen.
© FLORIAN WIESER