Übernahme in Frankreich
Tiroler Verkehrstechnik-Konzern Swarco auf Einkaufstour in Paris
Die Vorstandschefs von Swarco, Michael Schuch (r.), und von Lacroix, Vincent Bedouin, unterschrieben in Paris den Kaufvertrag für Lacroix City-Mobility.
© Swarco
Von Nina Werlberger
