- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Tourstopp in Innsbruck
Songs zum Schafe-Streicheln: Avec liefert mit „Avec“ neue Musik ab
Wohlfühlmomente zwischen Schafen: Avec hat sich für ihr das Cover ihres neuen Albums eine besondere Location ausgesucht.
© Kidizin Sane
Von Barbara Unterthurner
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten