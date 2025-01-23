- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
„Gen Z“ als Zukunft
Influencer, YouTube, TikTok: Wie heimische Hotels um junge Gäste buhlen wollen
Autor und Influencer Michi Buchinger spricht am ÖHV-Kongress über die Rolle von TikTok im Tourismus.
© Instagram/michibuchinger, Gregor Hofbauer
Von Clemens Markart
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten