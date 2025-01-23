„Gen Z“ als Zukunft

Influencer, YouTube, TikTok: Wie heimische Hotels um junge Gäste buhlen wollen

Autor und Influencer Michi Buchinger spricht am ÖHV-Kongress über die Rolle von TikTok im Tourismus.
Von Clemens Markart