Gästeboost durch Kulinarik

Sternenregen für Tirol: Warum der Guide Michelin für heimische Köche so wichtig ist

Österreichs Köche und Köchinnen zaubern Kochkunst auf höchsten Niveau. Nun wurden sie vom Guide Michelin mit Sternen ausgezeichnet.
© Österreich Werbung; Jörg Lehmann
Von Nicole Strozzi