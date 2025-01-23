Vier Drohnen im Anflug

TV-Show in Kitzbühel: Warum sich die Streif so perfekt für Übertragungen eignet

Mit 50 Kameras werden die Hahnenkammrennen live übertragen, erstmals sind auch vier Drohnen im Einsatz.
© GEPA pictures/ Patrick Steiner
Von Sabine Hochschwarzer-Dampf