Offiziell gewählt: Trainer-Legende Glabonjat kehrt in neuer Funktion zum SVI zurück

Die neue Führung des SVI: Präsident Hans Glabonjat (Mitte), Obmann Wolfgang Kleissl (rechts) und Obmann-Stellvertreter David Grosch (links).
© SVI
Von Daniel Lenninger