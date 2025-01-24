- Überblick
Tränen und Dramen
Schwere Stürze überschatteten Super-G in Kitzbühel: Bittere Diagnose bei Pinturault ist da
Alexis Pinturault verletzte sich bei seinem Sturz schwer am rechten Knie.
© APA/AFP/JOE KLAMAR
Von Michael Pipal, Roman Stelzl
