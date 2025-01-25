- Überblick
Laura Privatstiftung
Zinshäuser, Villen, Wälder und Ferraris: Interne Vermögensliste offenbart Benkos Schattenreich
Seit Freitag sitzt René Benko in Wien in Untersuchungshaft. Zuvor lebte er ein Luxusleben.
© APA/Hochmuth, TT-Montage
Von Max Strozzi
