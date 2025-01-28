- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
„Sie haben den Staat gelinkt“
Tiroler Therapie-Wohnung war Umschlagplatz für Kokain: Dealer und Helfer vor Gericht
In der Innsbrucker Wohnung wurden mindestens 200 Gramm Kokain umgesetzt.
© Christoph Hardt via www.imago-images.de
Von Reinhard Fellner
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten