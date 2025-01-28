- Überblick
Details zu den Plänen
Stauzone Zillertal: Baustart für Umbau Autobahnanschluss Wiesing 2027 geplant
So sieht das Bauvorhaben aus. Es umfasst eine zweite Innbrücke und einen zusätzlichen Kreisverkehr.
© Angela Dähling
Von Angela Dähling
