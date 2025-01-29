- Überblick
SB-Station keine Alternative
O-Dorf ab Ende Jänner ohne Post-Partner: Intensive Suche nach neuen Betreibern
Die Post sucht nach neuen Betreibern für die Posstelle im O-Dorf.
© APA/HANS PUNZ
Von Monika Schramm
