Neue Enthüllungen im Fall Pilnacek: Die Spuren führen „an die Spitze der ÖVP“

Nach dem Tod von Christian Pilnacek wurde dessen Handy vernichtet. Von der Witwe Caroline List. Sie ist Gerichtspräsidentin in Graz.
© APA/EXPA/JOHANN GRODER
Michael Sprenger

