- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Witwe verbrannte Handy
Neue Enthüllungen im Fall Pilnacek: Die Spuren führen „an die Spitze der ÖVP“
Nach dem Tod von Christian Pilnacek wurde dessen Handy vernichtet. Von der Witwe Caroline List. Sie ist Gerichtspräsidentin in Graz.
© APA/EXPA/JOHANN GRODER
Von Michael Sprenger
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten